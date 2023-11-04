Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Stretch of Warmth

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! A slight north wind today will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but will still be warm with highs in the low 70′s. The wind will pick up out of the southwest tomorrow which will bring in some even warmer temperatures, likely building into the 80′s for most of the region. 80′s look likely through Tuesday before a cold front comes through during the middle part of the week, bringing in some chillier air. While it looks to remain dry for the next few days, a more active weather pattern may set up toward the end of the work week, which would possibly bring in some rain chances.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has returned to normal after a three-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick Road.
Traffic returns to normal after 3-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick
A hotel in Amarillo caught fire early Friday morning, officials said.
Fire crews respond to fire at hotel in Amarillo
Here are the high school football games you can livestream through TPSN on November 2 and 3.
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 2 and 3
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Warm Up and Cool Down
Warm Up and Cool Down
Shelden Web Graphic
Warm, and not much else
Shelden has the latest on your forecast for these next couple of days!
Shelden's Warm Weekend Outlook 11/3