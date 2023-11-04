A Stretch of Warmth

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! A slight north wind today will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but will still be warm with highs in the low 70′s. The wind will pick up out of the southwest tomorrow which will bring in some even warmer temperatures, likely building into the 80′s for most of the region. 80′s look likely through Tuesday before a cold front comes through during the middle part of the week, bringing in some chillier air. While it looks to remain dry for the next few days, a more active weather pattern may set up toward the end of the work week, which would possibly bring in some rain chances.

