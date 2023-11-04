Who's Hiring?
Lyric Smith and Colton Caudle lead Clarendon past Wellington in district championship game

By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clarendon Broncos took down the Wellington Skyrockets on Friday night to claim just their second outright district title since 2011.

Clarendon quarterback and do-it-all playmaker Lyric Smith shined in the win, leading the Clarendon offense to five touchdowns against a Wellington defense that hadn’t given up a single point since September. That included a monstrous 50-yard run from Smith in the third quarter to break things open and on defense, Smith also added an interception during the game while roaming the field at safety.

Colton Caudle was also huge in the win for Clarendon with a 90-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter in addition to the strip sack forced fumble that essentially clinched victory for the Broncos.

The win marks the 7th straight for Clarendon as they finish district play a perfect 5-0 after starting the non-district season 0-3.

With the win, the Clarendon will face Boys Ranch next week in the first round of the playoffs. That just so happens to be the team Aaron Wampler of the Broncos coached last year before taking his new job in Clarendon. That sets the stage for quite the interesting matchup to open postseason action.

