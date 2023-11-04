Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis Walmart partially reopens two months after fire

The Walmart in Clovis partially reopened today, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.
The Walmart in Clovis partially reopened today, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.(Aaron Quaif)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Walmart in Clovis partially reopened today, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

The grocery side is now open and by Friday electronics, toys and home goods should be available, but will be limited.

The store closed Sept. 3 after a fire caused $42 million in damage, according to fire officials.

The Eastern New Mexico News says a transient who entered the store after hours has been charged with arson.

Jimmy Guillen was arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 13 and returned to Clovis’ jail on Friday to await trial.

“Knowing this is an essential store in the community, we worked really hard to reopen what we can, as soon as safely possible. Especially before the Christmas season, we know that’s really important,” said Joe Pennington, company spokesman.

Clovis City Commissioner Helen Casaus said it is ‘outstanding news’ that Walmart is back open and that other businesses that have been picking up the slack can finally relax from the workload and continue with their normal business hours.

Walmart’s general merchandise and auto repair section will stay closed until further notice, said Pennington.

The bakery and deli sections will also not be available until later.

“All we know is that it’s groceries for now, but by March it will be bigger and better,” said Casaus.

Both Casaus and Pennington said employees from the Clovis’ location will be returning to the store during its reopening.

Pennington said many of the Clovis employees had been relocated to the Portales’ store.

“We were really proud to keep these associates on and working and getting paid while we got the store back open as well,” said Pennington.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has returned to normal after a three-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick Road.
Traffic returns to normal after 3-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick
A hotel in Amarillo caught fire early Friday morning, officials said.
Fire crews respond to fire at hotel in Amarillo
Here are the high school football games you can livestream through TPSN on November 2 and 3.
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 2 and 3
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023

Latest News

TxDOT to host public hearing on $100 billion plan for projects across the state
TxDOT hosts #EndtheStreakTX event to reduce traffic fatallities
Texas Broadband Now launches Proposition 8 campaign
Texas Broadband Now launches Proposition 8 campaign
Amarillo Symphony offers free tickets to Veterans and First Responders for Holiday Pops concert
Amarillo Symphony offers free tickets to Veterans and First Responders for Holiday Pops concert
FirstBank Southwest President and CEO Andy Marshall took pies in the face for United Way...
FirstBank Southwest donates $37,000 to United Way of Amarillo and Canyon