Clovis Walmart partially reopens two months after fire

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Walmart in Clovis partially reopened today, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

The grocery side is now open and by Friday electronics, toys and home goods should be available, but will be limited.

The store closed Sept. 3 after a fire caused $42 million in damage, according to fire officials.

The Eastern New Mexico News says a transient who entered the store after hours has been charged with arson.

Jimmy Guillen was arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 13 and returned to Clovis’ jail on Friday to await trial.

“Knowing this is an essential store in the community, we worked really hard to reopen what we can, as soon as safely possible. Especially before the Christmas season, we know that’s really important,” said Joe Pennington, company spokesman.

Clovis City Commissioner Helen Casaus said it is ‘outstanding news’ that Walmart is back open and that other businesses that have been picking up the slack can finally relax from the workload and continue with their normal business hours.

Walmart’s general merchandise and auto repair section will stay closed until further notice, said Pennington.

The bakery and deli sections will also not be available until later.

“All we know is that it’s groceries for now, but by March it will be bigger and better,” said Casaus.

Both Casaus and Pennington said employees from the Clovis’ location will be returning to the store during its reopening.

Pennington said many of the Clovis employees had been relocated to the Portales’ store.

“We were really proud to keep these associates on and working and getting paid while we got the store back open as well,” said Pennington.

