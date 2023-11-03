Workforce Solutions Panhandle to host 12th annual ‘Hiring Red, White and You’ job fair Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle will host the 12th annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair Tuesday.

The job fair, in partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission and Texas Workforce Commission, will take place at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, 3120 Eddy St.

Event organizers say veterans will be given priority of service and can attend throughout the event starting at 10:00 a.m. Doors for the general public will open at noon.

A total of 38 employers will attend, including:

Texas Department of Transportation

Amarillo Police Department

Amarillo VA Healthcare System

International Aerospace Coatings

the Valero Mckee Refinery

Kirby-Smith Machinery, and more

“Thank you to our Texas veterans who have served their nation proudly,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “We are honored to again present statewide hiring events to connect veterans, service members and their spouses with opportunities to showcase their skillsets and create meaningful careers.”

According to a press release, since 2012, Hiring Red, White and You has served more than 20,000 employers and connected more than 114,000 job seekers with job opportunities.

For more information on the job fair or veteran workforce services, visit the Workforce Solutions Panhandle website.

