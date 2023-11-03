Warming Up for the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Sunshine will dominate the area again today with highs well into the 70′s for most of the region. Add calm winds to the equation, and you’ve a perfect forecast to make some outdoor plans. Temperatures will be similar tomorrow before we look to reach the 80′s again going into Sunday. Above average temperatures and minimal rain chance look to be the main storyline through the weekend and most of the next work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.