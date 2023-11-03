Who's Hiring?
Warmer Temperatures Sticking Around

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While our average high for this time of year is only 66 degrees, 70′s and 80′s look likely for the next several days. Highs today will build into the mid to upper 70′s with calm winds only at about 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, but still above average with highs in the low 70′s. Sunday through Tuesday will feature opportunities for a lot of cities to hit the 80 degree mark before we cool back down going into the end of the next work week.

