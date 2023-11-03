Warm, and not much else

Warm & sunny look to be the buzzwords for our forecast here for the next several days. For your Friday evening, expect calm winds to continue with evening temps in the 40°s-50°s. We’ll see low 70°s on Saturday thanks to a very weak cold front that still stays calm. We’ll eventually warm into the 80°s next week with lots of sun, before hopefully cooler conditions late week next week, where next weekend may be our next shot at some rain.

Don’t forget to set those clocks back an hour Saturday night before going to bed as Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end! Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

