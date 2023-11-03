‘The War to End All Wars’ to premiere at Texas Panhandle War Memorial

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to watch ‘The War to End All Wars’ at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

The screening of the movie is premiering Saturday, Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. at the war memorial in Amarillo.

The movie is created by Sabaton and is about World War I.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought at the door or online.

There will also be other showings on these dates:

Nov. 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Nov.10 at 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.