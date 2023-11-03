TxDOT hosts #EndtheStreakTX event to reduce traffic fatallities

Who's Hiring?
TxDOT to host public hearing on $100 billion plan for projects across the state
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDOT) will host its #EndtheStreakTX event on Monday, November 6 on the west steps of the Potter County Courthouse from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Representatives from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Amarillo Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will join TxDOT to speak about the impact of driving while distracted or impaired.

Amarillo City Council member Tom Sherlen will also talk about how his family’s life changed because of impaired driving when his son Justin, an Amarillo Police Officer, died from complications in 2016 after being hit by an impaired driver while on duty in 2015.

According to TxDOT, there have been 51 fatal crashes resulting in 56 fatalities in the Amarillo District so far this year.

There have been 83,611 fatalities from motor vehicle traffic crashes statewide since November 7, 2000, the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

