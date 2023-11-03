Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas Broadband Now launches Proposition 8 campaign

Texas Broadband Now launches Proposition 8 campaign
Texas Broadband Now launches Proposition 8 campaign(Texas Broadband Now - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local elected officials and representatives from Texas Broadband Now (TBN) are urging Texans to support Proposition 8 on the Nov 7 ballot.

Proposition 8 would create the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund, fast-tracking broadband expansion. Proposition 8 will also support the investment needed to move Texas from the old analog system for 9-1-1 services to the latest digital technology.

Next generation 9-1-1 technology will enhance emergency number services, providing faster and more resilient systems.

Proposition 8 will also be very beneficial in healthcare.

“Lack of broadband access can lead to inadequate healthcare. Broadband-powered telemedicine is one example of all that is possible with improved connectivity. This is critical in the 64 Texas counties that don’t have a hospital and the 25 counties that don’t have a single primary care physician,” said state Senator Kevin Sparks.

TBN notes that Proposition 8 will improve healthcare by:

  • Improving access to telemedicine and educational telehealth programs, especially in areas that lack healthcare resources.
  • Addressing health care shortages in rural areas. Proposition 8 will enable remote patient monitoring, reducing hospital readmissions and improving patient outcomes.
  • Reducing the time and distance burden to access quality care.
  • Enabling easier sharing of medical records among healthcare providers, speeding up treatment plans.

According to TBN, nearly 7 million Texans lack adequate access to the internet. Also, 1 in 6 public school students do not have access to high-speed internet.

Proposition 8 would use $1.5 billion from the $32 billion state budget and passed the Texas Legislature with overwhelmingly positive votes.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Christian Rios' family said he had just started working at a Lubbock game room when a stranger...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock father shot and killed in front of wife and sister
A hotel in Amarillo caught fire early Friday morning, officials said.
Fire crews respond to fire at hotel in Amarillo
Traffic has returned to normal after a three-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick Road.
Traffic returns to normal after 3-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning

Latest News

Amarillo Symphony offers free tickets to Veterans and First Responders for Holiday Pops concert
Amarillo Symphony offers free tickets to Veterans and First Responders for Holiday Pops concert
FirstBank Southwest President and CEO Andy Marshall took pies in the face for United Way...
FirstBank Southwest donates $37,000 to United Way of Amarillo and Canyon
The Amarillo Library’s Northwest Branch is temporarily closing on November 6. (Source: KFDA)
Northwest Branch Library closing for renovations on November 6
Stitches for warmth making scarves and hats for the community
Stitches for Warmth making scarves and hats for the Amarillo community