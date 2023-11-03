Texas Broadband Now launches Proposition 8 campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local elected officials and representatives from Texas Broadband Now (TBN) are urging Texans to support Proposition 8 on the Nov 7 ballot.

Proposition 8 would create the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund, fast-tracking broadband expansion. Proposition 8 will also support the investment needed to move Texas from the old analog system for 9-1-1 services to the latest digital technology.

Next generation 9-1-1 technology will enhance emergency number services, providing faster and more resilient systems.

Proposition 8 will also be very beneficial in healthcare.

“Lack of broadband access can lead to inadequate healthcare. Broadband-powered telemedicine is one example of all that is possible with improved connectivity. This is critical in the 64 Texas counties that don’t have a hospital and the 25 counties that don’t have a single primary care physician,” said state Senator Kevin Sparks.

TBN notes that Proposition 8 will improve healthcare by:

Improving access to telemedicine and educational telehealth programs, especially in areas that lack healthcare resources.

Addressing health care shortages in rural areas. Proposition 8 will enable remote patient monitoring, reducing hospital readmissions and improving patient outcomes.

Reducing the time and distance burden to access quality care.

Enabling easier sharing of medical records among healthcare providers, speeding up treatment plans.

According to TBN, nearly 7 million Texans lack adequate access to the internet. Also, 1 in 6 public school students do not have access to high-speed internet.

Proposition 8 would use $1.5 billion from the $32 billion state budget and passed the Texas Legislature with overwhelmingly positive votes.

