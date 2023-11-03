Texas Broadband Now launches Proposition 8 campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local elected officials and representatives from Texas Broadband Now (TBN) are urging Texans to support Proposition 8 on the Nov 7 ballot.
Proposition 8 would create the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund, fast-tracking broadband expansion. Proposition 8 will also support the investment needed to move Texas from the old analog system for 9-1-1 services to the latest digital technology.
Next generation 9-1-1 technology will enhance emergency number services, providing faster and more resilient systems.
Proposition 8 will also be very beneficial in healthcare.
“Lack of broadband access can lead to inadequate healthcare. Broadband-powered telemedicine is one example of all that is possible with improved connectivity. This is critical in the 64 Texas counties that don’t have a hospital and the 25 counties that don’t have a single primary care physician,” said state Senator Kevin Sparks.
TBN notes that Proposition 8 will improve healthcare by:
- Improving access to telemedicine and educational telehealth programs, especially in areas that lack healthcare resources.
- Addressing health care shortages in rural areas. Proposition 8 will enable remote patient monitoring, reducing hospital readmissions and improving patient outcomes.
- Reducing the time and distance burden to access quality care.
- Enabling easier sharing of medical records among healthcare providers, speeding up treatment plans.
According to TBN, nearly 7 million Texans lack adequate access to the internet. Also, 1 in 6 public school students do not have access to high-speed internet.
Proposition 8 would use $1.5 billion from the $32 billion state budget and passed the Texas Legislature with overwhelmingly positive votes.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.