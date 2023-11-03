Tascosa clinches playoff berth with win over Coronado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down the Coronado Mustangs on Thursday night to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot in District 2-5A.

Thanks to some help from the Amarillo High Sandies who took down Monterey on Thursday, the Rebels finish district action in sole possession of 4th place with no need for tiebreakers to claim the playoff spot.

The Rebels for things started early going up 21-0 thanks to some strong running from Zaq Edwards (3 TDs) and an amazing catch in the endzone from TJ Tillman.

Sophomore quarterback Coltyn Fulton finished three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). Senior running back Treshun Wilson also added a touchdown in his first game since getting injured in Week 1 of the season.

The Rebels will now head to the postseason, awaiting the district championship game between Del Valle and Bel Air. The loser of that matchup with play Amarillo High while the winner will play Tascosa. Both games will be played down in El Paso.

