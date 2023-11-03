Stitches for Warmth making scarves and hats for the Amarillo community

Who's Hiring?
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is using its MakerSpace to serve the community.

Stitches for Warmth gives you the opportunity to impact the people who are in need in our community.

You can check out free yarn and knitting needles from the Amarillo Public Library MakerSpace to create warm items for those in need.

Beginner to expert knitters can participate, and if you want to learn, the MakerSpace is equipped with teachers.

“Let’s get the community to use community stuff that they’ve donated to us, we teach them how to knit and crochet, and then we give back to our community members that need warmth the most,” Jo Schoen, MakerSpace coordinator, Amarillo Public Library.

Finished pieces can be brought to any library location and will be distributed through the Amarillo Coming Home program.

The event lasts until Dec. 31.

