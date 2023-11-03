Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Dan Sherwood, Kelley Lee and Sara Morath

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Dan Sherwood, Kelley Lee or Sara Morath on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Dan Sherwood, Randall Football Head Coach:

Randall football head coach Dan Sherwood talks to us about how he likes the open week before playoffs, what it means to him to have a share of the district title and more!

Kelley Lee, ENMU Football Head Coach:

Eastern New Mexico University football head coach Kelley Lee tells us about tomorrow’s Wagon Wheel Game with WT, what he thinks we can expect from the crowd and more!

Sara Morath, Canyon Volleyball Head Coach:

Canyon volleyball head coach Sara Morath chats with us about how the team is doing, the team’s motivation and excitement making it to the third round and more!

