Northwest Branch Library closing for renovations on November 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Library’s Northwest Branch is temporarily closing on November 6.

The Northwest Branch Library is getting renovations and upgrades.

These include:

New carpet throughout the building

New vinyl in the foyer, bathrooms, and around the circulation desk

New paint

Replacing damaged ceiling tiles

Rerouting drain lines for existing a/c units

complete roof replacement

The repairs could take up to one month to complete and the library will re-open as soon as possible.

The events planned for the Northwest Branch will be relocated.

“The women’s book club and bullet point the journaling club will be downtown,” said Stacy Clopton, Coordinator of PR & Programming. “Miss Kim’s Wednesday Laugh and Learn will be here at the downtown library.”

Family game night is moving to the Downtown Library as well.

Voting will still be accessible at the Northwest Branch Library on Election Day, but the library will stay closed and book returns will not be available.

