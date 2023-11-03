Who's Hiring?
GOOD NEWS: 4-year-old to meet Dolly Parton through Imagination Library program

By Shelby Truelock and Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEAVER, Okla. (KFDA) - Austyn Ordonez from Beaver is only 4 years old, but already an avid book lover. She may not quite be able to read yet herself, but she spends a great deal of time enjoying books and visiting the library, checking out about 10 books every week.

She is also enrolled in Dolly Parton’s well known Imagination Library that provides free books to children in five different countries to promote literacy.

“That’s where we learned about it, our local library promotes it,” said Ashley Ordonez, Austyn’s mother.

The Ordonez family is extremely thrilled that, of all the children worldwide, Austyn is one of seven to receive a special Dolly Parton bookmark in her Imagination Library book this week. It commemorates a milestone of 200 million gifted books to children.

“When we signed off on the certified letter and we opened it there was that bookmark in that letter.” said Ashley, “He thought it was a scam. And I called my mom and said ‘I think we just won a Willy Wonka Golden Ticket.’”

But the bookmark is just part of the celebration for Austyn. She will also get to meet Dolly in a special Zoom visit, the family gets tickets to visit Dollywood, and they receive $2,000 to support the local Imagination Library partner in Beaver, Tri County Electric Co-Op.

“So, what do you want to do when you meet Dolly?” Dave asked Austyn.

“She wants to sing a song with her,” replied Ashley.

The Ordonez family joins Dolly and encourages people in the promotion of free reading material and literacy for all.

“We feel like it’s very important. It helps with language, it helps with learning, it helps with everything, with imagination,” said Ashley.

Getting to meet Dolly, a special Dolly bookmark, going to Dollywood and promoting literacy for other boys and girls to read free books, now that’s some good news.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

