FirstBank Southwest donates $37,000 to United Way of Amarillo and Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Through United Way’s Workplace Giving program, FirstBank Southwest donated $37,000 to the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

For 2024, 42 percent of FirstBank Southwest Amarillo employees pledged funds to the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

As a result, FirstBank Southwest President and CEO Andy Marshall agreed to take a pie in the face.

“If I am going to take a pie to the face, the United Way is what I am going to take it for. We asked the Bank to meet the goal and I would take a pie. They didn’t meet the goal; they crushed the goal! That’s a testament to how much we care for our community,” said Marshall.

During FirstBank Southwest’s ‘Pie the CEO’ event, attendees had the opportunity to bid on the chance to pie Marshall in the face. The top two bidders had the honor of delivering the pies.

Proceeds from the event go directly to benefit the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.