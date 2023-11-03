Canadian River Beach Club to donate $80,000 to Perryton Tornado Relief

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian River Beach Club announced it will donate $80,000 to the Perryton Tornado Relief.

According to a press release, the funds were raised at the nonprofit’s annual Calf Fry Festival through a live auction, donations at the door and sponsorships from several businesses and individuals, including:

Daniel Murga

Modern Woodmen

Total Wellhead

KXDJ Radio

West Texas Gas

Allsups, and more

According to the release, it is estimated more than 400 homes and more than 90 businesses were destroyed or damaged by the tornado.

The nonprofit states it is critical to continue supporting the Perryton community through both financial donations and continued awareness of the need for assistance in rebuilding efforts.

