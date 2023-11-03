AOMS launches 7th Smile Again program to give resident new smile

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is taking applications for its seventh Smile Again program.

The Smile Again program gives one deserving recipient from the Amarillo area a new smile, a procedure that typically costs $50,000, completely for free, according to a press release.

AOMS wants to give back to the community and provide someone with the opportunity to not only improve their overall health, but also help restore their confidence and enhance their quality of life.

According to the release, the practice is encouraging Amarillo residents with multiple missing or failing teeth who cannot afford restorative treatment to apply to the program by Nov. 30.

To apply, visit the Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery website, complete a short application and upload photos of your smile and teeth.

