Amarillo Symphony offers free tickets to Veterans and First Responders for Holiday Pops concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony is hosting a heroes night at their annual Happy Holiday Pops concert, where Veterans and First Responders can receive free tickets to the performance.

The concert will be on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Veterans and First Responders are also welcome to redeem their free tickets for the Saturday, December 16 performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Veterans and First Responders can also receive 50% off up to four tickets for family members.

The concert will feature favorite holiday music including carols, classics and sing-alongs.

Veterans and First Responders can get their free tickets by calling the Amarillo Symphony office at 806-376-8782 or by emailing naomi@amarillosymphony.org. They are encouraged to reserve their free tickets by November 6 before the additional Holiday Pops concert is open to the public.

General admission tickets to the Holiday Pops are available now for the December 16 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances. Tickets for the special December 15 7:30 p.m. performance will be available to the public beginning November 6.

You can purchase tickets here.

