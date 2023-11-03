Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Symphony offers free tickets to Veterans and First Responders for Holiday Pops concert

Amarillo Symphony offers free tickets to Veterans and First Responders for Holiday Pops concert
Amarillo Symphony offers free tickets to Veterans and First Responders for Holiday Pops concert(The Amarillo Symphony - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony is hosting a heroes night at their annual Happy Holiday Pops concert, where Veterans and First Responders can receive free tickets to the performance.

The concert will be on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Veterans and First Responders are also welcome to redeem their free tickets for the Saturday, December 16 performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Veterans and First Responders can also receive 50% off up to four tickets for family members.

The concert will feature favorite holiday music including carols, classics and sing-alongs.

Veterans and First Responders can get their free tickets by calling the Amarillo Symphony office at 806-376-8782 or by emailing naomi@amarillosymphony.org. They are encouraged to reserve their free tickets by November 6 before the additional Holiday Pops concert is open to the public.

General admission tickets to the Holiday Pops are available now for the December 16 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances. Tickets for the special December 15 7:30 p.m. performance will be available to the public beginning November 6.

You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Christian Rios' family said he had just started working at a Lubbock game room when a stranger...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock father shot and killed in front of wife and sister
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning
A hotel in Amarillo caught fire early Friday morning, officials said.
Fire crews respond to fire at hotel in Amarillo
Jake Canales
Man accused of shooting 18-year-old in South Plains Mall parking lot pleads guilty

Latest News

FirstBank Southwest President and CEO Andy Marshall took pies in the face for United Way...
FirstBank Southwest donates $37,000 to United Way of Amarillo and Canyon
The Amarillo Library’s Northwest Branch is temporarily closing on November 6. (Source: KFDA)
Northwest Branch Library closing for renovations on November 6
Stitches for warmth making scarves and hats for the community
Stitches for Warmth making scarves and hats for the Amarillo community
A hotel in Amarillo caught fire early Friday morning, officials said.
Fire crews respond to fire at hotel in Amarillo