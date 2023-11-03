Amarillo Public Library opening its doors to help uninsured individuals with open enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is once again opening its doors to help with open enrollment.

The library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services to help uninsured individuals and families get insurance coverage.

Certified Health Care Navigators are available at various library locations during open enrollment to help you understand, apply for, and enroll.

This includes helping people discover low-cost options and tax credits.

“Our community is stronger if people have health care coverage so we’re happy to work with Panhandle Community Services and make this happen and help people take advantage of the marketplace,” said Stacy Clopton, coordinator of PR & Programming, Amarillo Public Library.

Saturday, Nov. 4, at the East Branch Library from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Downtown Library from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Southwest Branch Library from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the North Branch Library from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Northwest Branch Library from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 at the North Branch Library from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Downtown Library from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Southwest Branch Library from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

