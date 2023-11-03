Who's Hiring?
Amarillo ISD friends and rivals qualify for UIL state cross country meet

Parker Maybin and Adbi Saidgurhan qualify for state(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fall sports season is slowly coming to an end. The team tennis state championships were last week, and up next is the cross country state championship starting Friday.

There are two runners from Amarillo ISD that get to represent on the 5A level.

Amarillo High’s Parker Maybin and Palo Duro’s Adbi Saidgurhan both qualified individually for the state meet after phenomenal runs at the Region 1-5A cross country meet in Lubbock last Monday.

Even though Parker and Adbi wear different school colors, they have formed a friendship over the past few months.

Now, they get to have one more friendly competition on Friday morning, running against each other for a potential state title.

“I first remember Adbi at track last year,” Maybin said. “I saw him on JV, and he beat one of my teammates and I was like ‘Hmmmm this guy could be pretty good.’

“Knowing that the blue jersey is going to be near me at some point definitely pushes me and hopefully seeing that gold jersey at the start of the race probably makes him go faster.”

“Before district, he would be like a whole minute faster than me, he was way ahead,” Shaidgurhan said. “Then after a couple of months of training, I caught up to him and we just pushed each other to go to state.”

The UIL state cross country meet starts Friday morning in Round Rock, Tx.

The 5A boys part of the competition, that Parker and Adbi will be running in, will start at 9:10 a.m.

