Fire crews respond to fire at hotel in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A hotel in Amarillo caught fire early Friday morning, officials said.

About 4:58 a.m. today, the Amarillo Fire Department was called about a fire at the Rest Inn hotel over by East Interstate 40 and Highland Street.

There was heavy smoke coming from the breezeway and there was heavy fire coming from a room.

Officials determined the fire was in the middle section of the complex.

Ten fire unites and 34 crew members worked the fire and put it out about 5:06 a.m.

Everyone evacuated from the hotel as firefighters put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

