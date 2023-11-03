Fire crews respond to fire at hotel in Amarillo
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A hotel in Amarillo caught fire early Friday morning, officials said.
About 4:58 a.m. today, the Amarillo Fire Department was called about a fire at the Rest Inn hotel over by East Interstate 40 and Highland Street.
There was heavy smoke coming from the breezeway and there was heavy fire coming from a room.
Officials determined the fire was in the middle section of the complex.
Ten fire unites and 34 crew members worked the fire and put it out about 5:06 a.m.
Everyone evacuated from the hotel as firefighters put out the fire and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.