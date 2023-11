AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash involving three vehicles is currently impacting traffic on I-27 near McCormick Road.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid northbound I-27 and McCormick due to the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

Avoid Area - Vehicle Crash Please avoid Northbound I27 and McCormick for a 3 vehicle car accident. Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 3, 2023

