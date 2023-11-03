Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake
Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.(WIS News 10 viewer)
By WIS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

WIS reports that Charleston resident Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 on Thursday.

Her family said she has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh. She also loves her church and chocolate.

Crumpton celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and of course a chocolate cake.

The 102-year-old has been a member of the Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years. She has nieces and nephews who reside in South Carolina, North Carolina and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Christian Rios' family said he had just started working at a Lubbock game room when a stranger...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock father shot and killed in front of wife and sister
A hotel in Amarillo caught fire early Friday morning, officials said.
Fire crews respond to fire at hotel in Amarillo
Traffic has returned to normal after a three-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick Road.
Traffic returns to normal after 3-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning

Latest News

Brooke Shields attends the Victoria's Secret "The Tour '23" New York Fashion Week event on...
Brooke Shields says she had a grand mal seizure from drinking too much water
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel rules out Gaza cease-fire until hostages released, as US presses for aid, civilian protection
The incident happened over the summer but was just recently brought to the attention of...
High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates
Some New Jersey high school students are accused of sharing AI-generated nude photos of their...
High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates