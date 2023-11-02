Who's Hiring?
WT launches annual ‘Punkin Chunkin’ competition with engineering students

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University launched it’s annual Punkin Chunkin competition today.

College and high school engineering students created man-made catapults and put them to the test.

Dr. Pam Lockwood, Mayes professor, says they have engineering students primarily compete to see if they can develop a pumpkin launcher that will launch a pumpkin and hit the tarmac.

“We have engineering pump students that are here that are taking the same class that our first year freshmen are, Engineering 1301, and those classes are the ones that put our students in groups, and say, ‘Ok, here’s your first engineering design project,’” said Dr. Lockwood.

Canyon High junior Ethan Kerr says it’s really fun and gives students a chance to get deeper into thoughts and also get off of school.

“That kind of makes us use the stuff we learn at school, like in physics, and it makes us use it and we see how it’s applied in real life,” said Leul, a Canyon High School senior.

Leul says he wants to study mechanical engineering, and building this helped him because he can see what it’s used for and what kind of calculations are used to build things like it.

Caiden Mendoza, West Plains High School junior, says it feels really good to come out to a college campus when he’s still in high school to do stuff like the competition and learn what he wants to do with his life.

Dr. Lockwood says the advantage is that a lot of traditional freshmen, when they come in, they have an idea of what engineering is but they don’t really know if they like it or not. The competition allows the students to come in and take these classes as a senior and experience what it’s like in these classes.

“It’s 100% going to be in memory, working with my friends building something fun to do,” said Mendoza.

