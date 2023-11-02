West Texas A&M men’s soccer drops regular season finale to St. Edwards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes men’s soccer team lost to St. Edwards at home on Wednesday night in the regular season finale.

The Buffs opened the game with a goal eight minutes in from Gabriel Navarez to take the early advantage, but St. Edwards forward Donovan Eerkes-McCarthy evened things up over a Hilltoppers free kick in the 28th minute.

Three goals were then scores by the two teams in the final six minutes of the half with Rotem Weiss netting one for the Buffs while Bartosz Zabek scored both goals for St. Edwards.

Down 4-2 in the second half after another St. Edwards goal, the Buffs hoped for a miracle as Matteo Landais netted a penalty kick in the waning seconds, but ultimately the Buffs fell 4-3.

With the loss, the Buffs drop to 1-3-1 over their final five conference games after starting conference play 3-0-1. They now look towards the LSC tournament which will start this coming Saturday and continue on Friday, November 10th with the LSC Championship Game on November 12th.

