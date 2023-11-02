Who's Hiring?
Warming Up

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! The warming trend will continue for today and through the end of the week, with highs today in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. It will mostly be comfortable with a lot of sunshine and relatively calm winds. Temperatures will be even warmer going into tomorrow and the weekend with highs in the mid 70′s (and maybe the 80′s by Sunday). A dry weather pattern is likely to continue to dominate the area with minimal rain chances in sight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

