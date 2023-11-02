Who's Hiring?
Warming Trend Continues

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have made the transition to some nice fall weather again and this pattern will stay intact for awhile. Lows tonight and the next several nights will still be a tad chilly, but closer to 40 degrees instead of below freezing. Sunshine will dominate and afternoon highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow and Saturday. Winds are expected to remain light for a day or two and then breezy conditions will return Sunday. Daytime temps will also climb a bit more to near 80 on Sunday and Monday. Our next cold front appears to be scheduled for later next week, although just how much cooler is in question at this time.

