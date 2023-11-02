Who's Hiring?
Warmer Outlook Ahead

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT
Chilly November mornings will linger for a few days but we are shifting to a warmer afternoon outlook. Highs today should approach 70 with sunshine taking over the sky. Winds will not be as blustery as yesterday resulting in pleasant conditions for this time of year. By tomorrow, highs will continue to climb into the mid to upper 70 range and stay at that level again on Saturday with fairly light winds. Upper 70s to possibly briefly 80 degree weather will be likely on Sunday. A weak front is then anticipated sometime by the middle of next week. Temperatures will drop a bit into the 60s, possibly 50s during the day late next week.

