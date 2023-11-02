Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Third annual Alzheimer’s Walk to be held Saturday in Clovis

Third annual Alzheimer’s Walk to be held Saturday in Clovis
Third annual Alzheimer’s Walk to be held Saturday in Clovis(Curry/Roosevelt Counties)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The 3rd annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk has been scheduled for Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m.to 11 a.m. in Clovis.

The walk will be at the North Plains Mall, located at 2809 N. Prince St. in Clovis.

This event is a collaborative effort from Roosevelt County, Portales, Curry County and Clovis to raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s. These funds allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support while accelerating critical research into the disease.

“Alzheimer’s is impacting more and more lives. We encourage our communities to come out and partake in the 3rd Annual Alzheimer’s Walk to bring awareness, honor, and show our caregivers, friends and family that are fighting or have lost their battle to this terrible disease that we are fighting together for a cure,” said Curry County Manager Lance Pyle.

According to a press release, there will be speakers, vendors, stories and more.

Participants are encouraged to wear purple in support of those battling Alzheimer’s.

Donations are welcome, and you do not have to attend the event to donate. You can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning

Latest News

Southwest AMBUCs still taking donations for 16th annual Gobble Wobble
Southwest AMBUCs still taking donations for 16th annual Gobble Wobble
The League of Women Voters will host Final Civics 101 workshop Saturday
The League of Women Voters will host Final Civics 101 workshop Saturday
Family Support Services is hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend.
Family Support Services hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend
Texas Panhandle War Memorial and Education Center will host a guest speaker this Saturday as...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial to host ‘Reflections on Military Service’ speaker this Saturday