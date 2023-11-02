Third annual Alzheimer’s Walk to be held Saturday in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The 3rd annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk has been scheduled for Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m.to 11 a.m. in Clovis.

The walk will be at the North Plains Mall, located at 2809 N. Prince St. in Clovis.

This event is a collaborative effort from Roosevelt County, Portales, Curry County and Clovis to raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s. These funds allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support while accelerating critical research into the disease.

“Alzheimer’s is impacting more and more lives. We encourage our communities to come out and partake in the 3rd Annual Alzheimer’s Walk to bring awareness, honor, and show our caregivers, friends and family that are fighting or have lost their battle to this terrible disease that we are fighting together for a cure,” said Curry County Manager Lance Pyle.

According to a press release, there will be speakers, vendors, stories and more.

Participants are encouraged to wear purple in support of those battling Alzheimer’s.

Donations are welcome, and you do not have to attend the event to donate. You can do so here.

