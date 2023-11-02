Texas Panhandle War Memorial to host ‘Reflections on Military Service’ speaker this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial and Education Center will host a guest speaker this Saturday as part of its Reflections on Military Service lecture series.

This event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 4111 S. Georgia St.

This Saturday’s seminar will feature guest speaker Jason Allen. Allen was born in Amarillo and is a U.S. Army veteran and guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Allen joined the U.S. Army in 2004 and began Basic Combat Training and Infantry Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a press release. Upon graduation, he volunteered for assignment to the 1/3rd United States Army Infantry Unit Honor Guard, where he served from Sept. 2004 until August 2007. He obtained the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged after completing his three year enlistment.

The lecture series is hosted the first Saturday of each month.

The event is free to the public and snacks will be available for attendees.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.