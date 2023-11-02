Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal

Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some retailers are giving shoppers a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Target is one of these stores. It’s offering a full feast for $25.

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and gravy.

Customers can find the deal on Target’s website.

Walmart is also offering lower prices on holiday staples.

The retailer has two meals, one you can cook from scratch and a ready-to-bake option, that are cheaper than they were last year.

Aldi is also lowering the price of over 70 items by up to 50%. Seasonal items and kitchen staples are included in the price reduction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
City of Amarillo using digital human AI to communicate with community
City of Amarillo using digital human AI to communicate with community

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Trial testimony reveals gambling giant Bally’s paid $60 million to take over Trump’s NYC golf course
FILE - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The American Cancer...
American Cancer Society updates guidelines on lung cancer screenings