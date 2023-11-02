SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Aaron Dunnam, Rylee Robinson and this week’s Pick Em’s

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Aaron Dunnam and Rylee Robinson or this week’s Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Aaron Dunnam, Dumas Football Head Coach:

Dumas football head coach Aaron Dunnam talks to us about how he stays cool and collected during games, Friday’s game with Hereford and more!

Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

Preston Moore and Rylee Robinson chat about Fantasy Football trades, Panhandle area football playoffs and more!

Week 11 High School Pick Em’s:

Preston Moore, Rylee Robinson, KJ Doyle and Mike Roden give us their high school Pick Em’s featuring Game of the Week: Wellington vs Clarendon and previews of Plainview vs Palo Duro and Hereford vs Dumas!

