Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Southwest AMBUCs still taking donations for 16th annual Gobble Wobble

Southwest AMBUCs still taking donations for 16th annual Gobble Wobble
Southwest AMBUCs still taking donations for 16th annual Gobble Wobble(Southwestambucs.org)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCs has held it’s 16th annual Gobble Wobble since October 1 and are still taking donations through November 16.

A $100 donation includes an Ede’s smoked turkey for the donor, a turkey for a family in need and supports multiple AMBUCs programs and scholarships.

Those who wish to participate can purchase a turkey here or by phone at 806-678-0735.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning

Latest News

The League of Women Voters will host Final Civics 101 workshop Saturday
The League of Women Voters will host Final Civics 101 workshop Saturday
Third annual Alzheimer’s Walk to be held Saturday in Clovis
Third annual Alzheimer’s Walk to be held Saturday in Clovis
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Family Support Services is hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend.
Family Support Services hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend