Southwest AMBUCs still taking donations for 16th annual Gobble Wobble

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCs has held it’s 16th annual Gobble Wobble since October 1 and are still taking donations through November 16.

A $100 donation includes an Ede’s smoked turkey for the donor, a turkey for a family in need and supports multiple AMBUCs programs and scholarships.

Those who wish to participate can purchase a turkey here or by phone at 806-678-0735.

