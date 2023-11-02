Who's Hiring?
Perryton family gifted new home after devastating tornado

The Perryton community continues to rebuild after the deadly tornado in June, and one family is getting a second chance.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Perryton community continues to rebuild after the deadly tornado in June, and one family is getting a second chance.

The Ramirez family lost everything in the tornado, including their house and their son, Matthew.

After going through many trials and tribulations, the Ramirez family is getting a new home.

“They will have a new house. They will have a better life. Even though it’s a terrible situation, they are going to be as good as they can be,” said Kam Dodson, secretary for The Ike Fund Inc.

The Ronald McDonald House presented a check from NextEra Energy to the Ike Foundation to go toward funding this new home.

“This has just been an incredible story of something so positive coming out of something so tragic, and of a family being able to return to the Perryton community and get back to work and back to school and back to having a normal life,” said Shelley Cunningham, executive director at the Ronald McDonald House.

Community support has been overwhelming to get families back on their feet.

“Nobody just sat there, everybody helped. From different towns, it didn’t matter where you were at, they came and helped. We live in a great place. Hopefully it never happens again, but we know we’re here, in a great spot,” said Dodson.

The home has been purchased, but the Ike Foundation is still taking donations.

“100% of that money goes straight to Arianna’s family,” said Scott Sonnenberg, vice president of The Ike Fund Inc.

To donate, click here.

