The League of Women Voters will host Final Civics 101 workshop Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fourth and final Civics 101 workshop, held by the League of Women Voters of Amarillo, will be on Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Downtown Library.

The goal of these workshops are to provide voters with the basic information and confidence that they need to vote at the city, county and state levels.

“We are especially targeting those new to Amarillo, newly enfranchised refugees and those who have been reluctant because they think they do not know enough about government,” said Michelle Hoggatt, Co-President of the LWV.

“Voting participation is low in Texas and local elections have even lower voter turnout. Local voter turnout is around 10%,” said Claudia Stravato, one of the workshop creators.

The workshop is divided into city, special districts, county, state and election information. There is a break with refreshments, prizes and helpful handouts.

There is no charge for this event and pre-registration is not required. Everyone is invited to attend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.