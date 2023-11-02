Family Support Services hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services is hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend.

The event is Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Polk Street First United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk St.

The festival is free and will have free food, prizes and fun activities, including carnival games, an obstacle course and resources from the community.

The first 50 families who go to the festival will be given a free goodie bag.

For more information, call (806) 342-2538.

