Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Family Support Services hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend

Family Support Services is hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend.
Family Support Services is hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services is hosting Family Fall Festival this weekend.

The event is Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Polk Street First United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk St.

The festival is free and will have free food, prizes and fun activities, including carnival games, an obstacle course and resources from the community.

The first 50 families who go to the festival will be given a free goodie bag.

For more information, call (806) 342-2538.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
DPS: Amarillo man charged with DWI, evading arrest after police chase on Loop 335
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
City of Amarillo using digital human AI to communicate with community
City of Amarillo using digital human AI to communicate with community

Latest News

Texas Panhandle War Memorial and Education Center will host a guest speaker this Saturday as...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial to host ‘Reflections on Military Service’ speaker this Saturday
Ruben makes a stop in Happy where he meets a toy maker who has been building toys for over 20...
Ruben on the Road: Happy Toy Maker building toys for over 20 years
Ruben on the Road: Happy Toy Maker building toys for over 20 years
Ruben on the Road: Happy Toy Maker building toys for over 20 years
2ND CUP: Amarillo Parks and Rec hosting nerf wars, LEGO camp, plus more
2ND CUP: Amarillo Parks and Rec hosting nerf wars, LEGO camp, plus more