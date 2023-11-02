Who's Hiring?
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire early Thursday morning

Amarillo Fire Department Logo
Amarillo Fire Department Logo(Source: Amarillo Fire Department)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

About 2:41 a.m., crews with the Amarillo Fire Department were called about a structure fire at 902 S.W. 1st. Ave, according to AFD officials.

As firefighters arrived on scene, they found a house with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house.

Two fire crews went inside and started extinguishing the fire.

Then all crews were removed from the structure and transitioned to a defensive attack.

Once the main body of the fire was put out, crews went inside again to extinguish the rest.

The scene was cleared about 4:59 a.m.

No victims were found and the estimated property loss is $26,089.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

