West Texas High advances past Olton in four sets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas High took down Olton in the bi-district round on Tuesday.

The two teams got a late start at Caprock High School after a lengthy five-set match between Dalhart and Shallowater in the first half of the playoff doubleheader.

Despite the later-than-expected start time, West Texas High came out strong by winning the first two sets and looking poised to coast to a bi-district championship.

Olton began to fight back, winning set three and keeping things close throughout the entirety of set four.

Ultimately, West Texas High managed to pull away and claim victory to advance to the area round.

With the win, the team is set to face Forsan in the next round of playoff action. Forsan finished 8-0 in district action this season.

