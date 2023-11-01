Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Warming Trend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After another cold start to the day on Wednesday temperatures warm up through the weekend. Most of the Panhandle will drop below freezing again Wednesday morning. Highs will be a bit below average but continue to warm into the weekend. By Sunday many locations will top out near 80°. Wednesday midday through the afternoon will be a bit breezy with southwest gusts near 30 mph. Sunny or mostly sunny skies will persist and there is no rain in the forecast through next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Ruben makes a few stops in the Panhandle to meet up with former Little Longhorn teammates who...
Ruben on the Road: Former teammates now playing across the Panhandle

Latest News

A Warming Trend
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Warming Trend
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Slowly Warming
Shelden has the latest on your Halloween forecast as you start your day!
Shelden's Halloween Outlook 10/31