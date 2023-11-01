A Warming Trend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After another cold start to the day on Wednesday temperatures warm up through the weekend. Most of the Panhandle will drop below freezing again Wednesday morning. Highs will be a bit below average but continue to warm into the weekend. By Sunday many locations will top out near 80°. Wednesday midday through the afternoon will be a bit breezy with southwest gusts near 30 mph. Sunny or mostly sunny skies will persist and there is no rain in the forecast through next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.