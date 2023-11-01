Who's Hiring?
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 2 and 3

Here are the high school football games you can livestream through TPSN on November 2 and 3.
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the high school football games you can livestream through TPSN on November 2 and 3.

WATCH

You can watch the Monterey vs Amarillo High game here on Thursday at 7 p.m.

You can also watch the game on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the Pampa vs Canyon game here on Friday at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Plainview vs Palo Duro game here on Friday at 7 p.m.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Monterey vs Amarillo High game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Coronado game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Caprock vs Lubbock Cooper game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the West Plains vs Borger game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Pampa vs Canyon game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Plainview vs Palo Duro game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Pampa vs Canyon game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Plainview vs Palo Duro game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

