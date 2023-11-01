Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase

The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported to the medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.(TEXAS DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is in the hospital following a major crash involving a chase in Harris County Tuesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region.

A DPS trooper attempted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on SH-99 near Peek Road when the driver fled to a residence in Katy.

There, the driver backed into a DPS patrol vehicle and struck a Trooper, continuing her flight.

In a separate but related incident, another trooper was responding to the pursuit eastbound on Merchants Way at Mason Road when they struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported to the medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is currently underway.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Atmos Energy crews are working on repairing a natural gas leak caused by a private contractor...
Atmos Energy officials working to repair gas leak at AC Washington Street Campus parking lot
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

The Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance’s 43rd annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market returns...
Amarillo Museum of Art’s 43rd Christmas Roundup returns this weekend
City of Amarillo using digital human AI to communicate with community
City of Amarillo using digital human AI to communicate with community
Students led by select leadership groups from high schools in the Amarillo area gathered to...
‘All about the next generation’: United Way Youth Leadership Day teaching students to serve the community
Solar panels
Solar farm agreement may bring renewable energy to Deaf Smith County