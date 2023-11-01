Tascosa and Amarillo High rolling right into area round after big bi-district sweeps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies and Tascosa Lady Rebels won big Tuesday night in the bi-district round to advance to the area round this Friday.

The Lady Sandies beat Lubbock Monterey in the bi-district round, 3-0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-16).

The Lady Rebels also swept in the bi-district over Abilene High (25-12, 25-17, 25-12). Abilene High being the team that put Tascosa out last season in the bi-district round.

Both teams now set their sights to the area round this upcoming Friday.

Amarillo High won its area championship last season, but this is Tascosa’s first time to the area round since 2019 when they were ultimately defeated by Trinity in five sets.

After being put out in round one last season, Lady Rebel’s head coach April Bolen is leaning on the momentum of her upperclassmen to push through this next round.

“Last season, we didn’t have any returners. This year, those returners have been there, they were in that game, the same team, the same gym. I really felt like they were more prepared and they wanted redemption,” Coach Bolen said.

For Amarillo High, head coach Mike Moffitt has praised his defense all season long and it is no different now in the postseason. Being a historic tradition-rich program, the Lady Sandies know what it is like to be in this position.

“We are built on defense, and we are built on scrapping and outlasting people. It’s one of those things that defense travels, so we really don’t go in super nervous on some of these games. Sometimes the offense can fall apart, or they can have a great gameplan for you or whatever, but we are so reliant on serving and defense that we feel we can go against anybody,” Coach Moffitt said.

The UIL high school volleyball area round starts on Thursday.

Tascosa and Amarillo High both play on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Lady Sandies play El Paso Del Valle at Andrews High School at 3:00 p.m.

The Lady Rebels play right after Amarillo High at Andrews High School. They will face off against El Paso Ysleta at 6:00 p.m.

