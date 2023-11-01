Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Starbucks kicks off the holidays with new drinks and new cups

Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Halloween is officially in the rearview mirror, which means it is time to get into the Christmas spirit!

On Thursday, Starbucks is kicking off the holidays with its seasonal cups and its holiday menu with old favorites and a new item.

Starting Thursday, hot drinks will be served in four festive cups clad in holiday red and Starbucks green with a mood-boosting magenta.

Starbucks says the magenta accent lifts the traditional colors and makes the red even brighter. Iced drink cups are also getting a holiday makeover with “playful baubles” and “sparkles.”

As for drinks, Starbucks has added the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, available hot and iced, to the menu. Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte are all returning to this year’s menu.

Holiday treats including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish are back on the holiday menu, too.

For Starbucks, the holidays are not just festive. Last year, the chain saw revenue grow 14% over the previous holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Atmos Energy crews are working on repairing a natural gas leak caused by a private contractor...
Atmos Energy officials working to repair gas leak at AC Washington Street Campus parking lot
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy...
As vacancies grow, Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville’s blockade on military nominees
FILE - Cooking spray oils by Pam, a Conagra brand, rest on a supermarket shelf, June 25, 2019,...
Cooking spray burn victim awarded $7.1 million in damages after can ‘exploded into a fireball’
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,...
Delta says pilot accused of threatening to shoot captain no longer works for airline
The Bank of America gave $50,000 to Family Support Services during a board meeting today.
Bank of America gives $50,000 to Family Support Services
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on July 13, 2023, in Washington. In arguments on Nov. 1,...
The Supreme Court seems likely to rule against a trademark in the ‘Trump too small’ case