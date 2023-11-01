SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Austin Sutter, Rylee Robinson and CISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Austin Sutter and Rylee Robinson or extended CISD coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Austin Sutter, Amarillo Wranglers:

Amarillo Wranglers co-owner Austin Sutter talks with us about the Wranglers’ season so far, Friday’s Military Appreciation Night, how players develop from tough games and more!

Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

Preston Moore catches up with Rylee Robinson and chats about volleyball bi-district championships, talent around the Texas Panhandle and more!

CISD Press Conference:

Preston Moore shares some extended CISD coverage with us and hears from coach Rebekah James, coach Dan Sherwood, coach Adam Cummings, coach Todd Winfrey and coach Wes Kirton!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.