SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Austin Sutter, Rylee Robinson and CISD

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Austin Sutter and Rylee Robinson or extended CISD coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Austin Sutter, Amarillo Wranglers:

Amarillo Wranglers co-owner Austin Sutter talks with us about the Wranglers’ season so far, Friday’s Military Appreciation Night, how players develop from tough games and more!

Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

Preston Moore catches up with Rylee Robinson and chats about volleyball bi-district championships, talent around the Texas Panhandle and more!

CISD Press Conference:

Preston Moore shares some extended CISD coverage with us and hears from coach Rebekah James, coach Dan Sherwood, coach Adam Cummings, coach Todd Winfrey and coach Wes Kirton!

