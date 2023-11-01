Who's Hiring?
Randall claims bi-district championship with sweep over Andrews

By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The reigning state champion Randall Lady Raiders claimed a bi-district title with a win over Andrews down in Lubbock.

The Lady Raiders dominated the action with seniors Jordyn Gove (20 kills, 13 digs) and Kandree Perez (10 kills) leading the way late in route to a sweep over the Lady Mustangs.

Star junior outside hitter Brooke Henderson added a strong 9 kills and 9 digs in the win while Sydney Soria totaled 43 assists.

With the win, Randall will advance to face off against San Elizario in the area round. If Randall advances and the Canyon Lady Eagles are able to take down Fabens in their area round matchup, the two district rivals would face off again in the regional quarterfinals.

