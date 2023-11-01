Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Nice Stretch Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Although breezy today with some gusts around 30mph, temperatures have been on the rise with some low to mid 60s in the area. The breezy weather made for some brisk conditions early, but the wind speeds will be dropping as we head into the evening and overnight hours. A calmer day is anticipated for tomorrow with winds only near 10mph. This in conjunction with highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees will result in a very nice November day tomorrow. Mornings will stay chilly in the 30s and 40s throughout the next several days, but afternoons will be getting warmer. Mid 70s are expected Friday and Saturday with a brief run up to 80 degrees on Sunday. A couple of fronts will bring some cooler weather next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships

Latest News

Shelden has a look at your Wednesday outlook!
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 11/1
Shelden Web Graphic
Breezy & Warm
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Warming Trend
A Warming Trend