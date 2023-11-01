Nice Stretch Ahead

Although breezy today with some gusts around 30mph, temperatures have been on the rise with some low to mid 60s in the area. The breezy weather made for some brisk conditions early, but the wind speeds will be dropping as we head into the evening and overnight hours. A calmer day is anticipated for tomorrow with winds only near 10mph. This in conjunction with highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees will result in a very nice November day tomorrow. Mornings will stay chilly in the 30s and 40s throughout the next several days, but afternoons will be getting warmer. Mid 70s are expected Friday and Saturday with a brief run up to 80 degrees on Sunday. A couple of fronts will bring some cooler weather next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.