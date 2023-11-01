New Mexico police warn Logan community of mountain lion sightings in village

LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico police is warning the Logan community of mountain lions seen wandering through the village.

The Logan Police Department in New Mexico said they received numerous reports of mountain lions wandering through the neighborhoods, according to their Facebook post.

There have also been sightings reported across the village.

Police said a mountain lion attacked a domestic animal.

They told the New Mexico Game & Fish about the mountain lion sightings and attack, and they are working together to solve this problem.

In the meantime, the public is asked to not attract the mountain lions and to make sure not to leave anything outside that would attract them, such as pet food.

Don’t leave smaller domestic animals outside overnight, police said.

If you have any questions or need to report a sighting, call the New Mexico Game & Fish at (575) 447-0022.

