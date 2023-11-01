Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New Mexico police warn Logan community of mountain lion sightings in village

Police said a mountain lion attacked a domestic animal.
Police said a mountain lion attacked a domestic animal.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico police is warning the Logan community of mountain lions seen wandering through the village.

The Logan Police Department in New Mexico said they received numerous reports of mountain lions wandering through the neighborhoods, according to their Facebook post.

There have also been sightings reported across the village.

Police said a mountain lion attacked a domestic animal.

They told the New Mexico Game & Fish about the mountain lion sightings and attack, and they are working together to solve this problem.

In the meantime, the public is asked to not attract the mountain lions and to make sure not to leave anything outside that would attract them, such as pet food.

Don’t leave smaller domestic animals outside overnight, police said.

If you have any questions or need to report a sighting, call the New Mexico Game & Fish at (575) 447-0022.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships
Atmos Energy crews are working on repairing a natural gas leak caused by a private contractor...
Atmos Energy officials working to repair gas leak at AC Washington Street Campus parking lot
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

The Bank of America gave $50,000 to Family Support Services during a board meeting today.
Bank of America gives $50,000 to Family Support Services
The First Friday Art Walk event returns to Arts in the Sunset this Friday. (Source: Arts in...
First Friday Art Walk returns to Arts in the Sunset this Friday
The Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance’s 43rd annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market returns...
Amarillo Museum of Art’s 43rd Christmas Roundup returns this weekend
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase