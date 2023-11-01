Who's Hiring?
Man arrested after nearly $5 million worth of meth found during Wheeler County traffic stop
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal drug charges after officials report finding nearly $5 million worth of meth during a traffic stop in Wheeler County.

According to court documents, on October 30, a deputy pulled over Sergio Jesus Palazuelos for speeding on I-40 in Wheeler County.

While approaching the driver, the deputy reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy conducted a probable cause search and found two boxes containing multiple baggies of a white substance, which later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the court documents.

The documents state he told officials he was heading to Oklahoma City with the drugs.

Palazuelos was charged with possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth $4.8 million.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

