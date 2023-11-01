Hours extended at some locations for early voting in Potter and Randall counties Thursday and Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some locations in Potter and Randall Counties will have extended hours on Thursday and Friday for early voting, which ends Friday.

For Potter County voters, the Santa Fe Building Ticket Office is extending their hours Thursday and Friday. They are located at 900 S Polk on the first floor and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For Randall County voters, there is one location in Amarillo and one in Canyon with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. These extended hours will be at the Randall County Annex, located at 4320 S Western Street in Amarillo and the Randall County Election Administration Office, located at 1604 5th Avenue in Canyon.

Other Potter County voting locations with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. include:

Casey Carpet One - 3500 I40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo

Tri-State Fairgrounds - 3301 SE 10th Street, Amarillo

Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library - 6100 SW 9th Street, Amarillo

Cornerstone Outreach - 1111 N Buchanan Street, Amarillo

Other Randall County voting locations with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. include:

Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Boulevard, Canyon

Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W 45th Avenue, Amarillo

Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 E 34th Street, Amarillo

