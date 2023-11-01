Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hours extended at some locations for early voting in Potter and Randall counties Thursday and Friday

Hours extended for early voting in Potter and Randall counties Thursday and Friday
Hours extended for early voting in Potter and Randall counties Thursday and Friday(KFDA)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some locations in Potter and Randall Counties will have extended hours on Thursday and Friday for early voting, which ends Friday.

For Potter County voters, the Santa Fe Building Ticket Office is extending their hours Thursday and Friday. They are located at 900 S Polk on the first floor and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For Randall County voters, there is one location in Amarillo and one in Canyon with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. These extended hours will be at the Randall County Annex, located at 4320 S Western Street in Amarillo and the Randall County Election Administration Office, located at 1604 5th Avenue in Canyon.

Other Potter County voting locations with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. include:

  • Casey Carpet One - 3500 I40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo
  • Tri-State Fairgrounds - 3301 SE 10th Street, Amarillo
  • Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library - 6100 SW 9th Street, Amarillo
  • Cornerstone Outreach - 1111 N Buchanan Street, Amarillo

Other Randall County voting locations with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. include:

  • Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Boulevard, Canyon
  • Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W 45th Avenue, Amarillo
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 E 34th Street, Amarillo

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Officials: 1 killed, 1 arrested Sunday night in bar shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
TPSN will stream the Amarillo ISD middle school championships on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday,...
TPSN to stream AISD middle school football championships

Latest News

Cattle in Lubbock county.
Farmers split on Proposition 1, which would protect Texas farms from municipal regulations
Early voting starts Monday leading up to Election Day on November 7 with 14 state propositions...
Early voting for November elections in Panhandle counties starts Monday
Voters will vote on a $19.2 million package that includes three propositions.
Panhandle ISD preparing for school bond election in November
Early voting for November elections in Panhandle counties starts Monday
VIDEO: Early voting for November elections in Panhandle counties starts Monday